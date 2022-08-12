Dan Bigham to take on Campenaerts' UCI Hour Record
By Patrick Fletcher published
British record holder to make attempt on world record on August 19
Dan Bigham, the current holder of the British Hour Record and Ineos Grenadiers’ performance engineer, will attempt to break the official UCI Hour Record held by Victor Campenaerts next Friday.
The 30-year-old, who balances his own racing with work for the British WorldTour team, will make his attempt in the familiar setting of the Grenchen velodrome in Switzerland.
Bigham set a distance of 54.723 kilometres on the Grenchen track last year, beating Bradley Wiggins' British benchmark set when the former Tour de France champion broke the UCI Hour Record back in 2015.
Now Bigham will look to break the 55.089km world record set by Campenaerts in 2019, using the latest developments discovered at Ineos Grenadiers and the form he honed for the recent Commonwealth Games.
Given he was not part of the UCI biological passport programme last year, Bigham's attempt was not officially ratified by the UCI, and would not have counted for the official Hour Record had he gone further than Campenaerts.
More to follow.
