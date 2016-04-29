Watch Charlotte Criterium live streaming on Cyclingnews

Hannah Barnes wins the Charlotte criterium ahead of Erica Allar (Image credit: Weldon Weaver)

The 2016 edition of the Charlotte Criterium is the fifth stop of USA Cycling's Pro Road Tour Calendar, and part of the USA CRITS National Series and the Speed Week Regional Series. You can watch the women's and men's races through live streaming on Cyclingnews.

The women's race will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the men's race at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Frankie Andreu will provide colour commentary for what is expected to be an exciting, well-attended event.

The international field of the world's top men and women's professional cyclists will take to the streets of uptown Charlotte and will compete for over $40,000 in prize money. The women will race for 40km and the men will race for 80km.