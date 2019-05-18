Watch Caleb Ewan win his first Giro d'Italia stage in Lotto Soudal colours – Video

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Caleb Ewan stormed to the second Giro d’Italia stage win of his career with a perfectly timed sprint on stage 8. The Australian came around Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the final 100 meters with Elia Viviani taking second, just ahead of the fading German.

The win was a huge relief for Ewan, who moved from Mitchelton-Scott in the winter after missing out on selection for last year’s Tour de France. Ewan replaced André Greipel at Lotto Soudal in the process and came into this year’s Giro looking for his first Grand Tour stage win since 2017.

On stage 8 he had his team work on the front and, although he was alone in the sprint, he followed Ackermann perfectly before kicking for the line and taking the win.

Watch highlights of stage 8 below.