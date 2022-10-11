Wahoo sues Zwift over smart trainer patent infringement

Indoor training brand Wahoo have filed multiple copyright infringement claims against virtual training giant Zwift after the company's launch of their debut smart cycling trainer in September.

Documents filed on October 3 (opens in new tab) in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware show that Wahoo believes that Zwift has infringed on three patents related to trainers, also filing a similar lawsuit (opens in new tab) against JetBlack Cycling, who manufacture Zwift's first foray into smart trainers, the Zwift Hub Smart Trainer.

The patents at the centre of Wahoo's complaint against both companies are: 10,933,290 "Bicycle Trainer", and 10,046,22 and 11,090,542 – both named "System and Method for Controlling a Bicycle Trainer".

The claim asserts that "Wahoo owns all substantial right, title, and interest in" the three patents "including the sole and exclusive right to prosecute this action".

Zwift's much-anticipated own-brand turbo trainer was launched in September, after nearly a year of speculation around the indoor trainer and possible smart bike – beginning when a real-world version of the in-game Tron bike being was leaked last December.

In the wake of restructures in Zwift's business, with layoffs of 150 staff, Zwift seemed to realign its ambitions for the indoor trainer, scrapping plans for a smart bike, and launched the Zwift Hub Smart Trainer - manufactured by JetBlack Cycling.

Part of the Wahoo's claim against Zwift claim specifies that the Zwift Hub – and the JetBlack Volt (which has been available for sale for over a year) – is "identical, in all material respects" to Zwift's own Kickr Core trainer, allowing the rival companies to "reap the benefit of Wahoo's innovations, but without investing the time and money necessary to create Wahoo's innovations".

Wahoo claims the infringement has caused its business to "suffer and continue to suffer damage from Zwift's infringement" of the patents and has asked the court for "all available and legally permissible damages and relief sufficient to compensate Wahoo for Zwift's infringement" of the patents.

Furthermore, Wahoo has also requested that the court enacts an injunction against Zwift, barring the sale or import of the Zwift Hub to the USA.

Wahoo has requested a jury trial. Zwift has until October 24 to respond to the claims.