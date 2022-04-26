Wahoo acquires RGT virtual cycling platform, launches new subscription service

Following the 2019 takeover of Sufferfest and its subsequent relaunch last year as the SYSTM training app, Wahoo has announced that it has now acquired the virtual cycling platform RGT Cycling, now to be known as Wahoo RGT in a bid to provide its customers with as comprehensive an integrated indoor cycling experience as possible.

More choice seems to be the aim, aside from any commercial interests, because even though riders could previously use SYSTM, RGT Cycling, Zwift, Trainerroad et al. with its indoor cycling hardware such as the Kickr turbo trianer, the creation of the premium Wahoo X subscription service will give riders a single login access to the former two platforms, and perhaps create a viable rival to the dominant position of Zwift in the indoor cycling segment.

Wahoo X subscribers will have a single sign on to access the whole Wahoo ecosystem (Image credit: Wahoo)

Wahoo X

Following this latest acquisition, riders will be able to access all the benefits of the SYSTM training app, which provides a more multisport and training-oriented experience than Zwift, with options for yoga and mental training to complement cycling, swimming and running options, in addition to all that RGT Cycling brings to the table; chief among which is the ability to ride in a virtual world, or upload one's own routes into the platform and ride them virtually.

In addition to being able to ride your usual training loop virtually if the weather is foul, or train for a specific course anywhere in the world from the comfort of your home ('comfort' will depend largely on the level of intensity), the RGT platform also offers iconic real-world courses - such as the World Championship course in Leuven - built into the system, cheering fans and all.

Wahoo X will set users back $14.99 a month (approx. £12), or $129 for an annual pass (approx. £100). For this, a single sign-on will not only provide unlimited access to SYSTM and Wahoo RGT, but also provide simplified access to the greater Wahoo ecosystem, including the ELEMNT Companion App and the Wahoo Fitness App.

Current RGT Cycling subscribers and SYSTM users will be migrated into the Wahoo X space with no additional charge, while prospective users can treat themselves to a 14-day free trial. It is worth noting that an annual subscription option isn't currently available through the Apple App Store or through Google Play.