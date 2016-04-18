Vuillermoz suffers cranial trauma after Amstel Gold crash

Image 1 of 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) was 20th (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) is recovering from a crash at Amstel Gold Race that left him with cranial trauma and dermabrasion on his face, the right side of the body, and his left hand, according to a team press release. The Frenchman noted that it is the wisest decision for him to skip the remainder of the Ardennes Classics: La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

"I have no memory of my crash," said the 27-year-old. "This morning, I was not able to ride a bike and to train. Obviously, I am disappointed but it’s the wisest decision even if La Flèche Wallonne was my goal this season. I need to rest and then prepare for the second part of the season.”

AG2R La Mondiale director Julien Jurdie said in a team press release that Vuillermoz must now focus on his recovery, and overcome his disappointment of not being well enough to race in the final two Ardennes races.

"In accordance with AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team medical staff, we made the wisest decision," he said. "Alexis was unable to participate in the hard races as Ardennes Classics. We are sad for Alexis but we must keep on fighting.”

The French team will replaced Vuillermoz with Pierre Latour for La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday, in support of team leader Jan Bakelants.

“Pierre Latour will replace him in La Fèeche Wallonne and discover these races after a consistent Vuelta al País Vasco,” Jurdie said.

Vuillermoz will participate in an AG2R La Mondiale team training camp in Sierra Nevada held from May 11 to 25.

AG2R La Mondiale for La Flèche Wallonne: Jan Bakelants, Pierre Latour, Mikael Cherel, Ben Gastauer, Cyril Gautier, Sebastien Minard, Matteo Montaguti and Christophe Riblon.