Vuelta a Espana: Teams presented in Ourense - Gallery

Image 1 of 45 Chris Froome (Sky) is introduced (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 The Cannondale-Drapac squad lined out on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Wild card squad Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 The Direct Energie squad are also a wild card entrant to the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 The Dimension Data squad enjoying its time on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 The Cofidis squad presented on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 The Bora-Argon 18 squad at the fourth wild card squad for the 2016 Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 The Orica-BikeExchange team is backing Esteban Chaves for the GC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Trek-Segafredo are presented to the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 The Giant-Alpecin squad are presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Alejandro Valverde waves from the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Hugh Carthy makes his grand tour debut at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Mathias Frank leads out IAM Cycling for its final grand tour team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Luis Angel Mate and Cofidis for the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 A relaxed looking Nairo Quintana heads to the stage for the Movistar team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Adam Hansen is ready for his 16th consecutive grand tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Ian Boswell enjoying his moment on the stage with Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 The Astana team are presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 The LottoNL-Jumbo squad on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Nairo Quintana answers some questions during the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 The Lotto-Soudal team on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 The French FDJ squad with a waving Alexandre Geniez in the middle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Estaben Chaves leads out Orica-BikeExchange on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 A final grand tour appearance for IAM Cycling at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 The Lampre-Merida team are presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 T2016 Vuelta a Espana team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) arrives (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Katusha is presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 BMC is presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 BMC is presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 BMC is presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Alberto Losada (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 2016 Vuelta a Espana team presentation along the scenic shores (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 AG2R La Mondiale 2016 Vuelta a Espana team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Etixx-QuickStep at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Etixx-QuickStep at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Etixx-QuickStep head to the staging area for the 2016 Vuelta a Espana team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 David de la Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep) - 2016 Vuelta a Espana team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 AG2R La Mondiale presented - 2016 Vuelta a Espana team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) - 2016 Vuelta a Espana team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 198 riders of the 2016 Vuelta a Espana were presented in Ourense today in front of a glistening blue lake, but the teams were not the only entertainment for the fans.

After the traditional photo-op and brief interviews of the various favourites, the organisers put on a cooking show featuring 12 chefs from the Grupo Nove, 9 from the Friends of Galician Cuisine and 21 Designations of Origin, Protected Geographical Indications and Differentiated Quality Brands all with an aim at introducing the world to the unique gastronomic pursuits of the region.

"We will show the great value of Galician gastronomy; a combination of tradition, innovation and quality of products as well as the great potential and virtue of its chefs, who will unleash their imaginations, turning the show's presentation and staging into a large-scale spectacle that will delight our five senses," said Nava Castro, the Director of Galician Tourism, according to the race's website.

The Vuelta marks its second start in Galicia in the past four years and the eighth time in the race's history.

The race will go through all four Galician provinces, before crossing into Castilla y Leon in stage 7, which finishes in Puebla de Sanabria.

The race has a strong field this year, with Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Sky), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) offsetting the absence of defending champion Fabio Aru (Astana).

