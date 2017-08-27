Vuelta a Espana: Stage 9 highlights - Video

Chris Froome on the podium after stage 9 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Already in the race leader's red jersey, Chris Froome (Sky) added to his general classification advantage with a victory on the Vuelta a España's ninth stage.

Movistar's Marc Soler and FDJ's Tobias Ludvigsson, the last survivors from the early break, were reeled in inside the final 10 kilometres to set up a battle for stage honours among the GC contenders on the steep Cumbre del Sol finishing climb. Froome made his move just inside the final kilometre, leaving him with plenty of ground to cover, but none of his rivals could quite match his pace.

The Briton took the win four seconds ahead of Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott), with Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) nabbing third place a further second behind.

Froome now takes a 36-second GC lead over second-placed Chaves into Monday's rest day.