Adam and Simon Yates sign contract extensions with Orica-BikeExchange

Adam and Simon Yates have signed contract extensions with Orica-BikeExchange that will keep them with the Australian team until the end of 2018. The British pair have been in the set-up since they turned professional in 2014.

Adam Yates placed fourth overall at this year’s Tour de France, claiming the white jersey of best young rider in the process. His twin brother Simon Yates was handed a four-month ban after testing positive for terbutaline at Paris-Nice, but returned to win the Prueba Villafranca de Ordizia.

"I'm really happy to extend my contract with the team and take the next, important steps in my career here," Adam Yates said in a statement released by the team on Tuesday. "I'm ready to target a podium spot in the Grand Tours and with the support and environment the team gives me, I think we can achieve it."

The 24-year-old highlighted his potential when he won the Tour of Turkey and placed 6th in the Critérium du Dauphiné in his debut season in 2014, before soloing to Clasica San Sebastian victory last year. Yates' Tour de France showing was a further sign of progress.

"This year, I showed that I can climb with the best in the world and I want to keep improving in other areas too," he said.

"I feel really at home on the team and that gives me the opportunity to work in the best possible way. I've been on the team since I turned professional and I'm pleased that I'm staying with a great group of riders and staff going onwards."

After missing the Tour due to suspension, Simon Yates is set to ride the Vuelta a España for the first time, and he showcased his form with fourth place at the Vuelta a Burgos. He has been a consistent performer in week-long stage races during his tenure with Orica-BikeExchange to date.

"They have showed their faith in me from the start and I've been able to benefit from the experience of riding key races as a protected leader - that's an opportunity that doesn't exist too often in your first years as a professional," Simon Yates said.

Simon Yates will line up at the Vuelta alongside Esteban Chaves, who placed second overall at the Giro d’Italia in May. The Orica-BikeExchange team has begun to shift its emphasis towards the general classification of Grand Tours in recent seasons, and has looked to bolster that department further this summer by signing Roman Kreuziger and Carlos Verona.

"Simon has already proven that he is a massive talent," said Orica-BikeExchange sport director Matt White. "He is part of the group of young riders that we have helped develop and it’s great for us that he will continue this trajectory with the team.

"Together with Adam and Esteban he gives us that extra depth that will put us in a powerful position in any of the big tours that we target across the calendar."