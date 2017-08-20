Vuelta a Espana stage 2 highlights - Video
Lampaert takes a solo flyer for the win
Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) upset the apple cart Sunday at the Vuelta a Espana, emerging from the wind-battered peloton in the final kilometre to solo across the finish line in Gruissan, robbing the sprinters of their first chance for victory in the Spanish Grand Tour. Lampaert's teammate Matteo Trentin crossed the line next for a Quick-Step one-two.
Related Articles
Vuelta a Espana: Peloton braced for crosswinds on stage 2
Vuelta a Espana: Lampaert wins stage 2
Vuelta a Espana: Lampaert zips away for stage win and overall lead
Contador says high speed of Vuelta's first road stage foiled breakaways
Vuelta a Espana: Short-lived stay in red for Dennis
Chaves impresses on challenging Vuelta a Espana stage into Gruissan
The 203.4km stage from Nimes to Gruissan was tailor-made for the fast finishers, but the peloton, perhaps weary from a day of battling stiff headwinds and crosswinds that discouraged any breakaways, let Lampaert slip away after Quick-Step's and Sky's initial lead outs broke the field apart in the closing kilometres. The Belgian timed his move perfectly, quickly opening a gap as the riders left in the small lead group looked to one another to chase Lampaert down.
The chase never got on terms with Lampaert, who took the win and the race leader's jersey from overnight leader Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing).
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy