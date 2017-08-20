Vuelta a Espana stage 2 highlights - Video

Yaves Lampaert wins stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana ahead of teamamte Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) upset the apple cart Sunday at the Vuelta a Espana, emerging from the wind-battered peloton in the final kilometre to solo across the finish line in Gruissan, robbing the sprinters of their first chance for victory in the Spanish Grand Tour. Lampaert's teammate Matteo Trentin crossed the line next for a Quick-Step one-two.

The 203.4km stage from Nimes to Gruissan was tailor-made for the fast finishers, but the peloton, perhaps weary from a day of battling stiff headwinds and crosswinds that discouraged any breakaways, let Lampaert slip away after Quick-Step's and Sky's initial lead outs broke the field apart in the closing kilometres. The Belgian timed his move perfectly, quickly opening a gap as the riders left in the small lead group looked to one another to chase Lampaert down.

The chase never got on terms with Lampaert, who took the win and the race leader's jersey from overnight leader Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing).