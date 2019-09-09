Vuelta a España stage 15 – Video highlights

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) claimed his first-ever victory at a Grand Tour on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España on Sunday. The American rode away from the day's break and covered the final 6km of the race solo to win atop the summit of Santuario del Acebo.

Behind, the race for the GC heated up as Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) tried to gain time on overall leader, and Kuss's Jumbo-Visma teammate, Primoz Roglic. Valverde's efforts were unfruitful, and instead he decided to work with the Slovenian in an attempt to better secure his runner-up place in the overall classification.

