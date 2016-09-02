Vuelta a Espana: Stage 13 highlights - Video
Conti wins from breakaway ahead of GC stalemate
Stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana once again went to the breakaway, with Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) putting in a well-timed attack to leave his companions behind and solo to the stage victory.
More than half an hour later, the Movistar team led the peloton to the line intact, the race leader Nairo Quintana unchallenged for another day as riders eye two vicious days in the Pyrenees this weekend.
