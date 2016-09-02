Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Stage 13 highlights - Video

Conti wins from breakaway ahead of GC stalemate

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida)

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Related Articles

Vuelta a Espana: Valerio Conti wins stage 13

Peraud winds down career at Vuelta a Espana

Conti takes breakthrough stage victory in Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a Espana: Quintana defends peloton's slow march across Basque Country

Stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana once again went to the breakaway, with Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) putting in a well-timed attack to leave his companions behind and solo to the stage victory.

More than half an hour later, the Movistar team led the peloton to the line intact, the race leader Nairo Quintana unchallenged for another day as riders eye two vicious days in the Pyrenees this weekend.