Vuelta a España stage 12: Gilbert solos into Bilbao - Video highlights
Belgian outfoxes his breakaway companions in a show of form before Worlds
Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his sixth career Vuelta a Espana stage win Thursday in Bilboa after soloing away from his breakaway companions over the final three punchy climbs.
The cagey Belgian almost fell victim to a two-rider chase from Spaniards Alexander Aranburu (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Fernando Barcelo (Euskadi-Murias), but a lack of cooperation among the pair in the closing metres let Gilbert hang onto victory by just three seconds.
