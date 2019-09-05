Vuelta a España stage 12: Gilbert solos into Bilbao - Video highlights

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his sixth career Vuelta a Espana stage win Thursday in Bilboa after soloing away from his breakaway companions over the final three punchy climbs.

The cagey Belgian almost fell victim to a two-rider chase from Spaniards Alexander Aranburu (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Fernando Barcelo (Euskadi-Murias), but a lack of cooperation among the pair in the closing metres let Gilbert hang onto victory by just three seconds.