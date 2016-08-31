Chris Froome (Team Sky) beats Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to the line during stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana brought an exciting finale as the two main favourites for the overall; Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) sprinted to the finish line in a two-man battle for the day's glory. In the end, it was Froome who got the better of Quintana to take the stage win in Pena Cabarga.

Quintana continues to lead the overall classification as Froome moved up into second place 54 seconds back. Quintana's teammate Alejandro Valverde is sitting in third place at 1:05 back.

Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) tried to make a move on the final ascent but he was no match for the likes of Froome and Quintana. He finished 19 seconds down in eighth place and sits in fourth overall at 2:34.

Watch how the race unfolded in the Vuelta a Espana stage 11 highlights video.