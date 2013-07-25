Vuelta a Espana organizer ends contract with Olano

Image 1 of 5 1998 Vuelta winner Abraham Olano made an appearance during stage five. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Olano in his cycling days Photo: © Tim Maloney/CN Image 3 of 5 Getting sweaty (Image credit: Jeff Tse) Image 4 of 5 Abraham Olano at the starting line. (Image credit: MTB World Cup) Image 5 of 5 Tri-bars, Olano style... smiling through the pain! (Image credit: XvO Photography)

Unipublic and Abraham Olano have mutually agreed to end his contract with the Vuelta a Espana. The Spaniard was one of those named as having a positive doping control for EPO at the 1998 Tour de France.

Olano had served as the Vuelta's technical director since 2004, helping to plan the course. He had ridden professionally from 1992 to 2001, and in 1998 was with the Banesto team. He won both world championship titles in his career, on the road in 1995 and in the time trial in 1998. Olano won one Grand Tour during his career, the 1998 Vuelta a España.

Marca.com reported that Unipublic, which organises the Vuelta, held a meeting with Olano on Thursday morning in which they mutually agreed to terminate his contract, as a result of the doping disclosure.

On Wednesday afternoon, Olano had issued a statement in which he said he was “surprised by being on a list of names when I have not tested positive. I don't understand how it can go now. They have to prove it.”

"I was always under the control and custody of the team and its medical service. I absolutely do not consider myself guilty. I never had the feeling that I was doing anything illegal.”