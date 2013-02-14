IOC won't hand Armstrong's 2000 Olympic medal to Olano

Image 1 of 3 Lance Armstrong (United States) on the podium for the time trial at the Sydney Olympics (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Lance Armstrong (United States) at the 2000 Olympic Games (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Abraham Olano in the 1996 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

There will be no bronze medal winner in the 2000 Olympics time trial, the International Olympic Committee has ruled. Last month the IOC stripped Lance Armstrong of that medal.

"It (the medal) will not be re-attributed," IOC vice-president Thomas Bach told the AFP news agency.

The gold medal was won by Viatcheslav Ekimov (Russia) and silver by Germany's Jan Ullrich. The fourth place rider was Abraham Olano of Spain.

The IOC took its action in January based on the lifetime ban issued against Armstrong by the USADA and the UCI for his participation in doping during his career.

“Following the recent decisions of USADA and the UCI regarding the competitive cycling results of Lance Armstrong, the IOC has disqualified Armstrong from the events in which he competed at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, namely, the men’s individual road race, where he finished 13th, and the men’s individual time trial, where he finished 3rd and was awarded with a bronze medal and a certificate,” the IOC said in January.

Armstrong has also been stripped of all titles he won since August 1998, including the seven Tours de France. Organizers for that race have also said that there will be no winners for those races.

In August 2012, the IOC also stripped Tyler Hamilton of the gold medal he won for the time trial at the 2004 Athens Olympics, at his request. He had already returned the medal in May 2011. However, in this instance, the top places were re-awarded, with gold going to Ekimov, silver to Bobby Julich (USA) and bronze to Michael Rogers (Australia).