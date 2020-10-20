Vuelta a España favourites, Van der Poel and Van Aert rivalry and Dumoulin interview – Podcast

Jumbo-Visma’s Tom Dumoulin and Primoz Roglic on the opening stage of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana

In the latest Cyclingnews podcast, we cast our eyes over the main contenders at the Vuelta a España. The field is stacked with stage racing talent, from Chris Froome to Primož Roglič, Tom Dumoulin, Richard Carapaz and Dan Martin. We hear from Dumoulin about his own chances, and how he has coped with such a short but intense season.

We also look back at the men's edition of the Tour of Flanders and discuss the rivalry between winner Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert, and how the pair could shape the Classics for years to come.

The whirlwind of a season then takes us to Italy, where we hear from João Almeida and Tao Geoghegan Hart as the final week of action begins at the Giro d'Italia.

The Cyclingnews Podcast is brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello.

