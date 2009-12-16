Vuelta 2010: Route announced

Image 1 of 7 The 2010 Vuelta a España route map (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 2 of 7 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Eparge) (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 3 of 7 2008 Vuelta champion Alberto Contador, 2009 Vuelta winner Alejandro Valverde and 2009 Vuelta runner-up Samuel Sánchez on stage at the 2010 Vuelta a España presentation. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 7 Alberto Contador, Alejandro Valverde, Samuel Sánchez and Ezequiel Mosquera (l-r) at the 2010 Vuelta a España presentation. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 7 Alejandro Valverde, right, informs Alberto Contador where he will go on the attack during the 2010 Vuelta a España. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 7 Samuel Sánchez, left, and Alberto Contador at the presentation of the 2010 Vuelta a España. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 7 Samuel Sánchez talks with Alberto Contador while Alejandro Valverde takes a call during the Vuelta presentation. (Image credit: AFP)

Cyclingnews' 2010 Vuelta a España coverage.

The 2010 Vuelta a España will feature fewer time trials and more mountains. The route for the 65th edition of the race was presented Wednesday midday in Sevilla, Spain where the race will start with a night-time team time trial, on August 28.

The race will have only two time trials: the race opener and an individual time trial in Penafiel (46 km) on the 17th stage.

There will be six mountain top finishes, with two newcomers to the race: the Cotobello (stage 16) and the Bola del Mundo, near Madrid on the penultimate stage, which is expected to decide the overall winner.

Other mountaintop finishes include the Lagos de Covadonga (Stage 15), Andorra (Stage 11), the Xorret del Catí (stage eight) and the Pena Carbarga (Stage 14).

The third stage in Malaga will have a spectacular finale, with the Castillo de Gibralfaro in the background. Stage 16 features the Cresta del Gallo a few kilometres before the finish.

The 2010 course travels counter-clockwise, starting at Sevilla in the country's south-western corner and then travelling over to the Mediterranean coast over nine stages. A rest and transfer day takes the peloton up to Tarragon, where the riders will start in on the northern part of the country, including a visit to Andorra for stages 11 and 12.

A short transfer to the west brings the riders to more mountains and the Basque country for stages 13 to 16. Another rest and transfer day takes things to the centre of the country for the closing stages, which include the Penafiel time trial and the finale in Madrid on September 19.

The race also features for the first time a red jersey for the leader of the overall ranking. The new colour pays tribute to the success of Spanish sport, and is the colour traditionally worn by the national football and basketball teams.

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) won the 2009 edition of the race. The Spaniard finished 0:55 ahead of compatriot Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), with Australian Cadel Evans (Silence-Lotto) a further 37 seconds back in third place.

More details to come

