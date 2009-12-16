Vuelta presentation to shape Sastre's season

Image 1 of 3 Carlos Sastre (Saxo Bank) on the climb. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) goes off road to get around a crash. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 Carlos Sastre (Cervélo TestTeam) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Carlos Sastre will decide on his 2010 racing calendar after Wednesday's presentation of the Vuelta a España route. The Cervélo TestTeam captain said in picking which of the Grand Tours to ride, he would put “all three races on the table” before he makes a final decision.

Race organiser Unipublic will present the 2010 Vuelta Wednesday at midday (CET) in Sevilla, Spain.

“I will not consider this issue until I know the Vuelta course,” he said at a press conference Tuesday, according to the Spanish news agency EFE. However, the 2008 Tour winner has confirmed that he will make his season debut at the Vuelta a Catalunya (March 22-28).

Sastre's “strengthened and reinforced” Cervélo team will gather for a training camp in Portugal on January 8.

This season the 34-year old Spaniard finished third overall in the Giro d'Italia and 17th in the Tour de France. In 2008 he won the Tour de France and finished third in the Vuelta.