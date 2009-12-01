2010 Vuelta to open with evening team time trial

Spain's Caisse d'Epargne will be team time trialling at night for the Vuelta's opening stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2010 Vuelta a España will open August 28 with an evening team time trial in Seville, Spain, making the first ever Vuelta stage to be held at night.

According to Marca.com the team time trial will be run from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., and will follow an 18-kilometre route through the Andalucían capital starting at the Teatro Maestranza and ending next to the Torre del Oro.

In their bid to capture the Vuelta's first leader's jersey, teams will take in Seville's Paseo de Colón, Puente de Triana, San Jacinto, Pagés del Corro, Puente del cachorro, Avenida de Torneo, Puenet de La Barqueta, Isla de la Cartuja, Torneo, Puente del Alamillo, Resolana and Parque de María Luisa along the circuit.

The start in the Andalucían capital of Seville will be the fifth to take place in the region this decade. Seville was host to the start of stage 12 in the first edition of the Vuelta a España in 1935 and in recent year's Andalucía has played host to four Vuelta starts (2000, 2005, 2006 and 2008).

The complete route of the Vuelta a España, August 28-September 19, will be announced in Seville on December 16.

The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.