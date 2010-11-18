Voss signs with Endura Racing Team

Image 1 of 2 Paul Voss (Milram) en route to winning the Volta a Catalunya's opening stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Paul Voss (Team Milram) on the podium for his stage victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Paul Voss of Team Milram has signed with Endura Racing Team for the coming year. The German had hoped to stay in the ProTour ranks, but is satisfied with the British Continental-ranked team.

"I am happy to be part of this ambitious team," he told Radsport-News.com. "I hope that I can use my ProTour experience to bring in a win or two."

The 24-year-old, who rode for Milram for two years, had his first pro victory this year when he surprisingly won the opening time trial of the Volta a Catalunya. He then wore the leader's jersey for two stages. This year he rode the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España, the latter for the second time.

Voss held some discussions with top teams," but they all came to nothing. I can't really explain why," he said.

However, he is looking forward to the smaller team. "They had a very good racing calendar this year and I hope that it will get even better," he said. "The team has big ambitions, which you can see in their new signings."

In addition to Voss, the team has signed former ProTour riders Iker Camano and Rene Mandri.

Voss, who has signed a one-year contract, wants to use that year to his best advantage. "I can't say anything yet about my racing schedule, but I want to, and must, use every race to present myself. I am very much looking forward to the new season and to being successful with the team."

Endura is holding its first team gathering from December 1-3 in Livingston, Scotland.