Vos to launch cyclo-cross season in Antwerp

Image 1 of 5 A victorious world champion Marianne Vos (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 5 Eva Lechner, Marianne Vos and Helen Wyman made up the Worlds elite women's podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 5 The women's podium: Sanne Cant, Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Marianne Vos (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Cyclo-cross world champion Marianne Vos made her return to the field in Kalmthout (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 New race leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

The Rabo-Liv team announced today that Marianne Vos will begin her cyclo-cross season at the Scheldecross in Antwerp on December 17. Vos will close out her year with the Dutch team before launching her new WM3 road squad.

The seven-time cyclo-cross World Champion needs to earn a selection by the Dutch federation, but has listed the three remaining World Cup rounds on her calendar as well as the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Bieles, Luxembourg on January 28.

The team said her off-road pursuits will be part of her build-up for the 2017 road season.

Vos won her last world title in 2014 in Hoogerheide, but an injury hampered her defense in 2015. She took last season off to fully recuperate and recover from over training, only resuming racing in March of 2016.

Her return to the road came with mixed results: while her nine victories would be considered a huge success for most other riders, she was far from the dominant force of old, and had but two Women's WorldTour victories - a stage each in Tour of California and the Aviva Women's Tour. However, a second place and a stage win in the Lotto Belgium Tour signaled her rising form.

Marianne Vos' 2016-2017 cyclo-cross schedule:

December 17:: Scheldecross Antwerpen

December 23: Superprestige Diegem

December 26: UCI World Cup Heusden-Zolder

December 29: Azencross Loenhout

January 1: GP Sven Nys Baal

January 4: Internationale Centrumcross Surhuisterveen

January 8: Netherlands national championships Sint-Michielsgestel

January 15: UCI World Cup Rome

January 22: UCI World Cup Hoogerheide

January 28: UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships Bieles