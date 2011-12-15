Vos looking for gold in 2012

Marianne Vos was all smiles at the presentation of her Rabobank team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Marianne Vos had her best year ever, with an astonishing 31 wins on the road. She also brought in two world titles, but not the one she wanted most. The Dutchwoman finished second in the Copenhagen world road race, and she is using that as motivation for the coming year.

Vos won the road world title in 2006, but since then has finished second in the race every single year. “This makes me more focused and motivated,” she told NuSport.nl.

“Next year the World Championships are in Valkenburg, the Olympics are coming. It is so inspiring that perhaps it is good that I lost,” she said. Despite her many victories, “you would prefer to win the world championship.”

In addition to the Worlds, Vos also has her eye on the London Olympics. She won gold on the track in Beijing, with the points race. “I have won. I have Olympic gold in my pocket. But a gold medal on the road would make things complete.”

Of her many road wins this year, the biggest for her was the overall title in the women's Giro d'Italia. “I did something that I did not know I could do. I won the Giro. To do that I had to climb and time trial.

“On mountains, I am usually held up after five kilometers. And I don't have the natural long, hard power which is needed for time trials That I finally won the Giro was a huge victory over myself.”

Vos's successes were not limited to the road this year. She claimed the World title in the scratch race at the track world championships. She is also Dutch and World champion in cyclo-cross,