Mollema, Vos top Dutch cycling awards

The annual gala honoring the best cyclists in the Netherlands took place today in 's-Hertogenbosch (Den Bosch), with Bauke Mollema and Marianne Vos going home with the best male and female prizes, respectively.

Riders are awarded the honors through voting of the readers of Wielerland Magazine and their colleagues in the sport.

It was a first time win for Mollema, who ousted three-time winner Robert Gesink for the men's prize. Mollema won the points classification and came fourth overall in the Vuelta a España after spending one day in the race leader's jersey. That result followed his strongest season to date, with a second place finish in Pinerolo in the Tour de France's 17th stage, fifth overall in the Tour de Suisse and ninth in Paris-Nice.

Vos has dominated the women's scene in 2011, winning countless races from the Ronde Van Drenthe, Flèche Wallonne and Valladolid World Cups to stage races such as the Giro d'Italia Femminile, Profile Ladies Tour and Iurreta-Emakumeen Bira in addition to both road race and time trial national titles. Only the world championship eluded her, as she claimed second to Giorgia Bronzini in the bunch sprint.

Dutch cycling legend Joop Zoetemelk was recognized with the Peter Post Career Award. The former Tour winner was given the prize by Post's widow, Marion Post, for his achievements and contributions to Dutch cycling.

Lars van der Haar, the U23 cyclo-cross world champion, was given the prize for the best espoir rider.

