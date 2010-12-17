Vos joins national anti-doping campaign

Stage winner Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Marianne Vos, one of the best female cyclists of the last few years, has joined the Dutch anti-doping campaign 100% Dope Free. The triple World champion is the tenth Dutch athlete to join the movement and the first cyclist to do so.

Related Articles Gesink, Vos earn Dutch rider of the year awards

Vos, who recently shot a promotion video for the campaign, is a firm anti-doping advocate who would like to see the number of out-of-competition tests increased. "I regularly undergo in-competition testing, almost at every race," said Vos.

"This has to do with my results: If you finish amongst the best, you undergo testing right away. But I would like more out-of-competition tests to be carried out in order to clean up the sport, or in our case, to keep it clean."

The 2008 Olympic champion has already been active in another anti-doping campaign especially dedicated to cycling, Bike Pure. "That's how they came up to me about it. I didn't have to think long before joining. I'm not the first cyclist to become an ambassador of Dope Free, and that makes me feel good for our sport."

The campaign is an initiative of the NOC*NSF, the Dutch Olympic Committee and Sports Federation.

Vos is also an advocate for Bike-Pure.

