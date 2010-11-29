Trending

Gesink, Vos earn Dutch rider of the year awards

Dumoulin given best young rider prize

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) wins the Giro dell'Emilia

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates her victory in stage three.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) and Emma Johansson (Sweden) couldn't top Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) on the day.

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)

Rabobank's Robert Gesink has been awarded the Gerrit Schulte Trophy as best Dutch rider of the year while 2010 Cyclo-cross world champion Marianne Vos claimed the women's Oosten-Hage Trofee.

Gesink, sixth in the Tour de France, closed out a successful season which included a victory in the GP de Montréal and a stage of the Tour de Suisse, with a win in the Giro dell'Emilia in October. He also spent three days in the overall lead of the Tour de Suisse.

The 24-year-old beat out Koos Moerenhout and Bauke Mollema for the trophy, which is named after 1948 world pursuit champion Gerrit Schulte.

Vos, the silver medalist at the UCI Road World Championships in Geelong, Australia, beat Annemiek van Vleuten and Kirsten Wild for the fifth consecutive year, while Tom Dumoulin claimed the prize for best young rider over Tom Jelte Slagter and Coen Vermeltfoort.