Vos' bike stolen before Giro Donne

Image 1 of 2 Dutch Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 2 World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

In her attempt to defend her title in the Giro Donne, the women's Giro d'Italia, Marianne Vos of Rabobank Women Team faces a new hurdle. Her bike has been stolen.

“On our way to @GiroDonne w/ Raboteam. Looking forward to 9days of racing in ITA. My bike was already there, but got the news it got stolen:( ,” she tweeted.

Vos is also recovering from a collarbone fractured in the Parkhotel Valkenburg Classic on May 25. It was a clean break which did not require surgery.

She skipped the Dutch women's national time trial, but finished second in the road race.

Vos will look to repeat her victory from 2011 in the Giro d'Italia Femminile. The race runs for nine stages,from June 29 to July 7. t starts in Naples and ends in Bergamo.