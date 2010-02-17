Vorarlberg-Corratec to Langkawi

Sebastian Siedler showing the wear and tear after a tough day at the office (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Team Vorarlberg-Corratec will make the long journey from Austria to Malaysia for the second year in a row after it was confirmed that the Professional Continental team will ride Le Tour de Langkawi. They will be led by all-rounder Sebastian Siedler and sprinter Rene Haselbacher.

Siedler, 32, is a former world track champion who also has had numerous successes on the road for teams Wiesenhof, Milram and Skil Shimano. As a pro, he has won numerous races, including Rund um die Nürnberger Altstadt in 2004. Last year, he won stages in the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey and the Post Danmark Rundt for Vorarlberg-Corratec.

Haselbacher, 33, signed up with Vorarlberg for another season late in the year. He finished in the top ten in three stages at Langkawi last year, but suffered the rest of the season. A crash in the Ronde van Vlaanderen left him with multiple fractures, and in September he was diagnosed with a severe case of mononucleosis. The Austrian previously rode for Gerolsteiner and Astana.

Le Tour of Langkawi has a UCI ranking of Hors Category, and covers 1013.9km in seven stages. There will be 20 teams, including two local teams, with a total of 120 riders in the race.

Vorarlberg-Corratec for Le Tour de Langkawi: Sebastian Siedler, Rene Haselbacher, Josef Benetseder, Christoph Sokoll, Rene Weissinger, Philipp Ludescher