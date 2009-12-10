Vorarlberg-Corratec gets Professional Continental licence

Switzerland's Hubert Schwab will join Vorarlberg-Corratec in 2010. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Austrian team Vorarlberg-Corratec announced today that it has received its Professional Continental licence from the International Cycling Union (UCI). The UCI had announced last week that the team's registration had been approved.

Vorarlberg-Corratec also announced the signing of Hubert Schwab, a Swiss rider who has ridden for Team Quick Step the last four years.

“This was one of the hardest licence procedures ever,” said team manager Thomas Kofler. “Many teams didn't make it. We are now in an elite circle of only 19 Professional Continental teams and now we have the certain knowledge that we did our homework at the highest level.”

The team simultaneously announced the signing of Schwab. “After four years as a helper in the ProTour, I am eager to ride for myself,” the 27-year-old said. Schwab is a rider with abilities in one-day and short stage races. In 2005 he won a stage in the Vuelta a Navarra.

“Hubert brings years of experience to the team, and as a helper for Boonen, Bettini and company has already proved his abilities,” said Kofler.

