Volta a Catalunya stage 4 highlights - Video

Thomas de Gendt wins stage 4 at the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stage 4 at the Volta a Catalunya offered a summit finish for the peloton as the 172.2km stage took riders from Bagà to Port Ainé. Lotto Soudal's Thomas de Gendt sneaked away in the finale to take the stage win, but the battle for the general classification played out behind him as Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) launched an attack on the final climb that was quickly countered by Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who ultimately gained the upper hand to finish second on the stage and take the overall lead by eight seconds over Contador.