Voigt renews with RadioShack-Nissan

Image 1 of 3 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) goes on the attack (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 German rider Jens Voigt (Image credit: Sonja Csury)

Jens Voigt confirmed today that he has renewed with the RadioShack-Nissan team through the 2013 season. The German had toyed with retirement earlier in the year, but told Cyclingnews earlier this month that the Tour de France gave him confidence that he can still perform.

"I'm very happy to confirm that I will stay with the team for another year. I have been a loyal rider throughout my career and I'm proud that I will be able to continue to share my experience with the boys and help them win," Voigt said in a team press release today. "I had good offers from two other teams, but I'm pleased to stay where I am. I really wanted to ride for one more year and I'm convinced this is the right decision for me. When I told the boys, they were laughing that I said 'one more year' a year ago as well, but we'll see what the future brings. I'm almost 41 now, but I feel I can still be an asset to the team, so that's why I continue."

Voigt is currently racing at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado and is looking for some results.

"I hope we can finish this season on a nice note and I'm already looking forward to next year," says Voigt. "I'm convinced that we didn't get the most of this season, for a variety of reasons. We will learn from this season, as we always do at the end of a season and we will work even harder to be stronger."

"This decision takes a lot of weight of my shoulders. I can concentrate on the racing now, because the USA Pro Challenge is a very important race for us. My head is clear now; the focus is on."