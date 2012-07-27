Jens Voigt is still in hot demand at 40-years-old

Image 1 of 6 Who else but Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) would you expect to see setting tempo at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 6 Jens Voigt is racing the Amgen Tour of California on a Trek Madone 6.9 SSL RadioShack-Nissan-Trek team edition, but with his own graphics (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 4 of 6 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) came third on the stage after being in the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 6 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) outpaced Jens Voigt (Radioshack-Nissan) for the win in Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 6 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) on the attack (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

It’s unusual for the ever-green Jens Voigt (Radioshack-Nissan) to not have won a race so far this year. The 40-year-old German has an impressive list of victories in his palmares which began with a win in the Peace Race of 1994 but he's yet to cross the line in first place this season.

Since Voigt’s debut in the professional ranks he’s won two Tour de France stages and spent a couple of days in the maillot jaune for his efforts. He rode so hard to pull on the race leader’s jersey that he found himself outside the time limit two stages later. Seven years from then and he’s a regular in what many would call the ‘doomed’ breakaway attempts.

Voigt’s tireless style and approach to his profession has made him an invaluable teammate for his team leaders throughout the years. He’s capable of setting tempo on the flat, in the mountains or going on the attack in search of his own results. There’s few in the sport who would question the loyalty and work ethic of Voigt.

His character off the bike has also made him a favourite amongst cycling fans and while he’ll turn 41-years-old in under a months time, it would seem he’s a big hit with the management of a number of teams.

"I have three concrete offers from the Sky team, Saxo Bank-[Tinkoff] and our RadioShack-[Nissan] team is still looking promising. Maybe I will stay there," Voigt told the German Press Agency.

Voigt was the oldest participant in the 2012 Tour de France and while he didn’t win a stage this time around, it was not for lack of trying. It was on stage 10 when he nearly took his Tour third victory but it was not to be. It would have also been his 100th professional career victory.

