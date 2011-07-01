Vladimir Efimkin comes back with Team Type 1

Image 1 of 2 Vladimir Efimkin (AG2R La Mondiale) in Tour de France stage six to Barcelona (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Race GC winner Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) (Image credit: Bruno Bade)

Russian rider Vladimir Efimkin, who quit pro cycling in August last year, will make a comeback with American Team Type 1-sanofi. The 29-year-old had terminated his contract with AG2R La Mondiale in 2010 to spend more time with his family in Sacramento, California, where he now resides. His twin brother Aleksandr is already racing for Team Type 1, which announced the transfer this week.

"Everything in my life is great now. My family is settled in California, we’re building a comfortable new home, I have healthy children, and life since I left cycling has been fantastic. But when the Tour of California came literally in front of my house on the stage from Auburn to Modesto, I looked at my brother and the rest of the guys on their bikes and I thought 'This is it. These are Superheroes. This is what I miss," the 2008 Tour de France stage winner said.

The climber will be an important addition to the squad. "He brings huge experience to our team. He has been on the podium at the Tour de France, the Tour of Spain and the Tour de Suisse, and he won the Volta a Portugal in 2005. He is a climbing specialist who will provide powerful quality in stage races," said general manager Vassili Davidenko.

As he returns mid-season, Efimkin's targets will be stage races in Utah, Colorado and China for the remainder of 2011.