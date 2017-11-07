Vittorio Brumotti's latest trick for Astana - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Vittorio Brumotti performs during the Dubai opening ceremony. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 5 Vittorio Brumotti playing around with the Astana riders at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwanda) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Nico Denz tries to cool down (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Victor Campenaerts on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vittorio Brumotti's latest trick for Astana

Italian trials rider Vittorio Brumotti has wowed the cycling world in recent years with his bag of tricks. The Italian, who entered the Guinness book of record in 2012 for the fastest bicycle ascent of the Burj Khalifa, became part of the Tinkoff entourage and enjoyed spending time and doing tricks with Peter Sagan.

Since the closure of the Tinkoff team, Brumotti has continued his relationship with the professional world of cycling and has become an unofficial rider with the Astana team. During the off-season, Brumotti has continued to display his skillset and balancing skills

In a video for the Astana team, Brumotti's latest trick involves the Italian balancing and riding along a very narrow handrail of a lookout. You can watch the video below and marvel at Brumotti's one legged balancing trick.

Campenaerts keen on successful start to Lotto Soudal career

Victor Campenaerts started his career in the U23 Lotto Soudal team before moving onto Topsport Vlaanderen and LottoNL-Jumbo. In 2018, The 26-year-old returns to Lotto Soudal on a two-year deal and has set his sights on a winning season.

"Lotto is a Belgian team and they sought a top rider, preferably a Belgian," Campenaerts said according to Het Nieuwsblad. "I matched that profile perfectly. I immediately felt the team leadership believed in my qualities. I will be given the freedom this season to get my own chance. That was very important for me. I also talked to other teams, but they could not guarantee me that."

The Belgian national time trial champions last year, Campenaerts won the Ruta del Sol time trial in the start of the season. He then added the European title to his palmares and had a strong showing at the Tour of Britain with fourth place overall. After his European title, Campenaerts admitted several top teams, including Sky, approached him regarding a transfer but explained at Lotto Soudal he will have freedom to pursue his personal ambitions.

"I want to win more than just time trials," he said. "I would like to ride for the GC in races like the Binckbank Tour, the Tour of Britain or the Tour of Denmark. Stage races without a pronounced hilly course. In the long term, maybe Paris-Nice or Tirreno-Adriatico is possible, but I am not there yet."

Campenaerts also explained a return to the Giro is likely for 2018, he was fined after writing on his chest a request for a date, with his focus on a time trial stage win.

AG2R La Mondiale extension for Denz

German Nico Denz has announced a two-year contract extension with AG2R-L Mondiale according to an interview with RadSport. Denz was ejected from the Vuelta a Espana by his AG2R team having been filmed holding onto the team car alongside teammate Alexandre Geniez.

Denz was a stagiaire with the French WorldTour team in 2014 and then turned professional the following year from August 1. Since joining the team, Denz has become a rider for the spring classics but displayed his versatility by winning the KOM jersey at the Etoile de Bessèges.

"I want to build on my achievements from previous years in 2018," Denz told Radsport. "The trust placed in me is, of course, very important to me, precisely because my 2017 season was anything but good."

Denz, 23, joins Romain Bardet, Oliver Naesen, Pierre Latour, Ben Gastauer, Axel Domont, François Bidard, Alexis Vuillermoz, Mikaël Chérel, and Gediminas Bagdonas in extending with the team. From 2018, AG2R-La Mondiale also welcome onboard Benoit Cosnefroy (Neo-Pro), Clément Venturini (Cofidis), Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing Team).

Ndayisenga aiming for third Tour of Rwanda title

Valens Ndayisenga is aiming to defend his Tour of Rwanda title and claim a third victory next week with his Tirol Cycling Team. The Austrian Continental squad makes its debut at the UCI 2.2 race this week and is backing the only multiple winner of the race.

The 23-year-old, also the 2014 national champion, made his elite Worlds debut in Bergen in September and has recently trained on home roads in the Musanze district, is confident of success.

"Preparations are going on pretty well, everyone is ready for the competition and personally, of course, the target is obvious, I want to win it (Tour du Rwanda) again this year," Ndayisenga told New Times Sport.





"This year's edition will definitely be tough, very strong teams are coming, there has been a great improvement among us (local riders) but I know what it means to win Tour du Rwanda, and I'm prepared to fight until the last stage," he added.

The 2017 Tour of Rwanda starts November 12 with a prologue at the Kigali Amahoro Stadium and concludes November 19 in the capital having visited the south, east and west of the country.