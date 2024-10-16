Mike Teunissen joins Astana Qazaqstan after return deal to Visma-Lease a Bike falls through

Dutchman had been due to become lead-out for Olav Kooij

Mike Teunissen at the 2024 Renewi Tour
Mike Teunissen at the 2024 Renewi Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch sprinter Mike Teunissen has finally signed for Astana Qazaqstan after Visma-Lease a Bike reportedly pulled out late from an agreement in July to sign the Intermarché-Wanty rider for 2025. 

Teunissen, 32, was due to offer up his expert lead-out skills for Olav Kooij at Visma in the coming seasons as his career nears an end. However, according to WielerFlits, who broke the news on Tuesday. he was forced to re-enter the transfer market and find a new team just last month.

