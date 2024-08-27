Visma-Lease A Bike confirm that Jonas Vingegaard has ended his 2024 season

Jonas Vingegaard's final race of the 2024 season was the Tour de Pologne, which he won

Jonas Vingegaard has drawn the curtain on his 2024 season, with the Danish star's Visma-Lease A Bike squad confirming that he won't line up again at a race this year.

The two-time Tour de France winner had been mooted as a possible candidate to ride the UCI Road World Championships in Zürich at the end of September, but he won't appear again in a competitive race before 2025.

Vingegaard scored wins at O Gran Camiño, Tirreno-Adriatico, and, in the final race of his season, the Tour de Pologne. His main goal of the season, a third Tour de France victory, wasn't to be, however, after fighting valiantly to recover from his season-threatening crash at Itzulia Basque Country.

Visma-Lease A Bike confirmed that Vingegaard's 2024 season had ended with the Tour de Pologne in a short statement issued to Velo.

"Jonas is done for the year. His wife is giving birth to their second child soon, and as an athlete, he needs to recuperate after this intense spring and summer," the team said.

Vingegaard finished second at the Tour this summer following an arduous battle back to fitness after he suffered a broken collarbone, broken ribs, a pulmonary contusion, and a pneumothorax in the Itzulia mass crash.

Following his Tour campaign, where he ended up with a stage win en route to finishing 6:17 down on winner Tadej Pogačar, he took part in two more races. After a DNF at the Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa, he went on to round out his season with success, taking the overall in Pologne by 13 seconds from Diego Ulissi.

With his racing season now over, Vingegaard is now set to take time away from the bike before the long road back to the Tour de France begins later in the year, with another showdown against Pogačar likely to be his main target of 2025.