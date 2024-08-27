Visma-Lease A Bike confirm that Jonas Vingegaard has ended his 2024 season

Dane won't race again after Tour de Pologne win, with no World Championships on the menu this year

Jonas Vingegaard&#039;s final race of the 2024 season was the Tour de Pologne, which he won
Jonas Vingegaard's final race of the 2024 season was the Tour de Pologne, which he won

Jonas Vingegaard has drawn the curtain on his 2024 season, with the Danish star's Visma-Lease A Bike squad confirming that he won't line up again at a race this year.

The two-time Tour de France winner had been mooted as a possible candidate to ride the UCI Road World Championships in Zürich at the end of September, but he won't appear again in a competitive race before 2025.

