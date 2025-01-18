Visma-Lease a Bike abandon mobile 'control room' data van

Controversial project did not add value but concept will continue from team headquarters

The Visma-Lease a Bike control room van parked on the side of the road ahead of the start of the Tour de France 2024
A view of the Control Room van (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Last season, Visma-Lease a Bike made waves by announcing a project they dubbed the 'control room' - a mobile data centre designed to analyse live time race action to help inform the team's tactical decisions. Not even a year later, the team has abandoned the concept.

The idea was more of a PR stunt than innovation, and was launched in collaboration with the team's sponsor BetCity. The team only made use of "publicly available information", the Visma-Lease a Bike head of performance Mathieu Heijboer told Cyclingnews last year.

