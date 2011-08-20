Vinokourov to resume in Lombardy

Image 1 of 2 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) waves from the Giro del Trentino podium after winning stage one (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 2 Alexandre Vinokourov is helped out of a ditch after breaking his leg. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexandre Vinokourov may return to competition at the Tour of Lombardy on October 15 for one last race before he ends his career.

The Astana rider broke his right femur in a crash during the Tour de France and said he would retire rather than fight to come back from the injury.

That all changed after a follow-up visit to his surgeon at the Hospital La Pitié Salpêtrière, Professor Yves Catonné, on Friday.

"The exams revealed that I'm recovering very well from my injury after my crash in last Tour de France. The doctors told me that if I wish, I could start training in the coming days. So, if everything goes well, I may compete for Tour de Lombardie, which is the last race of the season and could be the last race to end my career."

Vinokourov said he wished to race to help the team gain more points in the UCI teams classification as well as earning qualifying points for the Olympic Games for the Kazakh Federation.