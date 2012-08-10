Vinokourov to lead Astana in San Sebastian

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) celebrates victory in the 2012 Olympic road race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Astana's Alexander Vinokourov feels the pinch on stage 13 of the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexandr Vinokourov, fresh off his victory in the 2012 London Olympics road race, will lead Team Astana in the Clasica San Sebastian on August 14. It is expected to be one of the last races, if not the last one, for the Kazakh rider.

“Pro Team Astana will be ready to ride out of their skins on the 234km parcours as they hunt for victory on the famous Donostia Boulevard,” according to the team press release. The course includes six ranked climbs, including two times up the category one Alto de Jaizkibel.

Astana's line-up “features a good mix of skills and characteristics. Given the unpredictable route, this variety adds an extra competitive edge to Astana's chances.”

The team will look to Francesco Gavazzi and Simone Ponzi “to do really well.” Vinokourov, who finished second here in 2010, “will, as ever, give 100 percent to add yet another flourish to the end of his incredible career,” said director sportif Alexandr Shefer.

Astana for the Clasica San Sebastian: Alexandr Vinokourov, Alexandr Dyachenko, Francesco Gavazzi, Assan Bazayev, Simone Ponzi, Kevin Seeldraeyers, Egor Silin and Paolo Tiralongo