Vinokourov opens with Tour Med

Alexander Vinokourov will ride the Tour Méditerranéen in February for the first time since 2001, in his build-up to his first ever Giro d'Italia.

The Team Astana rider last rode the race nine years earlier, as captain for the Deutsche Telekom team. He finished 44th overall, 4:46 behind winner Davide Rebellin.

From there, the Kazakh rider will go to Tirreno-Adriatico (March 10-16) and the Giro di Trentino (april 20-23).

Vinokourov will then ride Liege-Bastogne-Liege, and attempt to win “la Doyenne” for the second time. He won the race for T-Mobile Team in 2005.

From May 8 to 30, the 36-year-old will ride the Giro d'Italia for the first time in his 13-year career.