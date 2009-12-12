Trending

Vinokourov confirms Giro, desire to race Tour

Kazakh pledges support for Contador at Tour, if ASO allows him

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) en route to victory in the Chrono des Nations.

(Image credit: Patrick Pichon)
Alberto Contador and Alexander Vinokourov have a chat during the Astana team training camp in Pisa, Italy.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexander Vinokourov confirmed his goals at a team Astana press conference on Friday in Pisa, Italy. He wants to be competitive in the Giro d'Italia, the Ardennes Classics and the Tour de France.

