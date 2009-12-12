Vinokourov confirms Giro, desire to race Tour
Kazakh pledges support for Contador at Tour, if ASO allows him
Alexander Vinokourov confirmed his goals at a team Astana press conference on Friday in Pisa, Italy. He wants to be competitive in the Giro d'Italia, the Ardennes Classics and the Tour de France.
