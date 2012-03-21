Video: Haussler on a mission after Milan-San Remo disappointment

Image 1 of 4 Heinrich Haussler off the front trying to shake things up. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 4 Heinrich Haussler and Johan Vansummeren (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Heinrich Haussler gets into the tuck position on a downhill section of the course approaching the home straight. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Dropped on the Cipressa at Milan-San Remo and ruled out of the podium places by a crash, Heinrich Haussler is a man on a mission as he heads into Wednesday’s Dwars Door Vlaanderen.

The Garmin-Barracuda rider will form part of a three-pronged attack with Sep Vanmarcke and Tyler Farrar joining him as captains for the American team.

Haussler told Cyclingnews before San Remo that he had reached some of the best form he’s had since 2009 and that despite his result in San Remo he is still confident of performing well in Belgium, with a full month of racing ahead of him.

Dwars Vlaanderen could be one of his best bets for success and in this exclusive video for Cyclingnews Haussler talks about his San Remo , as well as his chances for Dwars Door Vlaanderen and the rest of the Spring Classics.

