Video: Watch Greipel win stage six of the Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 5 Andre Greipel turns to thank his Lotto Belisol teammate Jurgen Roelandts for the lead-out. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) accepts his prize for winning Stage 6 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Andre Greipel notches win 16 at Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Andre Greipel celebrates with Lotto Belisol teammate Marcel Sieberg. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andre Greipel brought the curtain down on the 2014 Tour Down Under with a sprint win on stage 6 in Adelaide on Sunday.

The German sprinter led home the Omega Pharma QuickStep duo of Mark Renshaw and Andrew Fenn to take his 16th Tour Down Under stage win of his career.

"It was really good teamwork today. I actually didn't need to do anything until the last two hundred meters, the guys took care of the rest. It was pretty hard to stay together on the circuit. Adam Hansen had a puncture in the last lap so we had to wait as long as possible to move to the front. Marcel Sieberg took the responsibility then to set up the lead-out train with 1,2 kilometers to go, that was the right decision. We had a lot of horsepower in the final kilometre,” Greipel said at the finish.

“I'm really happy with this second victory, it gives confidence. Staying healthy is the main goal, the rest will come. I'm super happy with my teammates, everybody had his part in the victory. This was a successful Tour Down Under for us. We have Hansen in the top ten and he also took the mountain jersey, so it has been a nice week. It's a strength of this team that we all help each other, that's what counts."

Simon Gerrans safely finished in the peloton, winning his third Tour Down Under title. For full results, photos and the race report, click here.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Youtube channel, click here.