Video: Viviani talks about sprinting with Team Sky

Image 1 of 5 Elia Viviani shows off his new trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 A happy Elia Viviani after the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Elia Viviani flies the flag for Italy on the track. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Elia Viviani wins stage 2 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) kicked off his 2015 season and his time at Team Sky by beating Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) on stage two of the Dubai Tour, confirming that Team Sky's new sprint squad can take on the best in the world.

Viviani will contest numerous sprints with new teammates Ben Swift, Bernhard Eisel and Andy Fenn, mixing the role of protected sprinter as they take on the other lead out trains such as Etixx-QuickStep, Giant-Alpecin, Astana and Lotto Soudal.

In this video interview with Cyclingnews, Viviani talks about Team Sky's plans for sprints in 2015 and how he believes riding for Team Sky will significantly raise his chances of victory.

The 26-year-old from near Verona is currently riding for Italy in the Omnium at the track world championships. He revealed that his 2015 season is focused on his road sprinting but he is determined to score vital qualification points on the track so he can ride for Italy at the 2016 Olympic Games.

