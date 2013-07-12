Video: Van Garderen's Tour de France struggles
Night and day compared with last year
The 2013 Tour de France has not gone well for Tejay van Garderen (BMC). Last year's best young rider and fifth overall finisher has suffered bad luck, crashed in the first week and has struggled to find the kind of form he showed last year.
Van Garderen went down twice in the first week, and then had a disastrous two days in the Pyrenees, losing a total of 35 minutes.
The 24-year-old isn't sure why he hasn't been going well, but he hasn't given up on the idea he can show his true talents in the race.
"This Tour has been a bit of a struggle for whatever reason the legs haven't been there like they've been at the start of the season," he told Cyclingnews in this video interview.
"Compared with last year it's night and day. I'm trying to stay positive because I think I can still make something happen in the third week. Maybe try and go for it or just show myself."
