Video: Vanmarcke enjoying the Tour de France

Image 1 of 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco) reflects on his second place finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard) pushes Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco) to the limit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) and Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco) attack on the Cysoing a Bourghelles (Image credit: Sirotti)

Sitting in 160th place overall in the Tour de France general classification, Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin Pro Cycling Team) isn't an overall contender. Instead, he's been hard at work as a domestique for his team during the first 12 stages of this year's race, his first Tour.

"Our team leaders are doing great - better than expected, and everyone is really motivated," said Vanmarcke, who said he particularly enjoyed what he called the "most beautiful finish ever" of stage 11 into Mont-Saint-Michel.

"The Tour de France is more about me helping others," said Vanmarcke. "Maybe in September and October, I can do something for myself again in the semi-Classic races."

The Belgian rider said everything was going well with the team's new sponsor and its all new equipment, delivered just in time for the Tour.

Check out the video below with Vanmarcke.