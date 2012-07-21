Video: Van Garderen takes white jersey to Paris

Image 1 of 3 Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) overtook Cadel Evans his team leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) continues to lead the young riders classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished off this Tour de France in style by placing seventh in the race's final time trial to Chartres. After 53.5 kilometres of effort on a pancake-flat course, the American crossed the finish line 2:34 behind winner Bradley Wiggins (Sky), consolidating his fifth overall placing and best young rider jersey of this year's Tour.

"It's a treat," the 23-year-old said about his success. "If you had said at the beginning of the Tour that I was going to be fifth, I would have said you're crazy. I'm super happy."

But at the same time, the American was thoughtful of the shooting tragedy that occurred in Colorado on Friday, killing 12 people and injuring 59. Asked how he would feel riding onto the Champs-Elysées on Sunday, Van Garderen answered, "It's going to be incredible. But I want to dedicate this success to all the people that lost their lives in Colorado in the shooting. It was devastating news. It happened close to my home. I just wanted to say that my thoughts and feelings are with them. I'll be thinking about them when I'll arrive in Paris tomorrow."

Van Garderen also thanked his team and hinted that there would be "something prepared" for George Hincapie in Paris tomorrow. The BMC veteran will be concluding his final Tour de France before taking a well-deserved retirement from the sport.