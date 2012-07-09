Video: Van Garderen surprised himself with Besançon time trial result

Image 1 of 3 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished an impressive fourth on the stage and reclaimed the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) is back in the lead of the young riders classification following a masterful time trial performance. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished in fourth place and took back the white jersey of best young rider from Estonia's Rein Taaramae. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) rode to his best time trial result in a Grand Tour with fourth place on the road to Besançon. The 23-year-old American finished 1:06 behind stage winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) but his time was enough to regain the lead in the Tour de France's young rider classification. Van Garderen now leads former white jersey holder Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) by 42 seconds and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) by 45 seconds.

Van Garderen came into the stage looking to set time checks for his team leader Cadel Evans but after the first time check at 16.5 kilometres he found himself ahead of former world time trial champion Fabian Cancellara.

"We mainly talked about not taking risks," he said. "I told him (Evans) I'd go hard, but try to keep it a regular tempo to not go too over the edge. I had to promise Cadel I wouldn't crash. It wasn't until the second half that I really started to ramp it up."