Video: Tour of California stage 2 highlights

Ben Swift (Sky Procycling) savors his victory. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

Team Sky's Ben Swift lived up to his surname by blasting to victory in the sprint on a shortened stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California, topping Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale and HTC-Highroad's Matthew Goss.

Swift's team was in firm control of the race on the final of three, 3.2km finishing circuits in Sacramento, and Swift nailed the sprint. "The team was absolutely unreal - it was fantastic. 100% thank you to the team," said Swift after the win, noting that he, rather than Paris-Nice stage winner Greg Henderson was the protected man for the sprint.

"Hendy hasn't raced since Scheldeprijs, and I've come off two wins in a month, so it was awesome."