Video: Tour de France stage 20 preview with Chris Boardman

Wiggins' parade and final chance for sprinters in Paris
It will be a historic day for the Tour de France when the peloton rolls onto the Champs-Élysées with a British rider wearing the maillot jaune. Bradley Wiggins (Sky) will ride into Paris as the first rider from Britain to win the Tour de France but he will still have to keep out of trouble as the peloton races towards a likely bunch sprint.
The fast-men will be doing everything possible to win the most coveted sprint stage with Mark Cavendish (Sky), Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol), points jersey wearer Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) all vying for victory. It may be a parade for most of the day but once the race hits the finishing circuits, it's on. After seven laps there will be a stage winner but the biggest victory will no doubt be British.
