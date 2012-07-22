Video: Tour de France stage 20 preview with Chris Boardman

Image 1 of 6 The peloton flies down the Champs Élysées with the Arc de Triomphe behind. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) punches clear to take the win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 6 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) shows off his custom-painted bike. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 6 Matthew Goss (Orica - GreenEdge) at the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) wins stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It will be a historic day for the Tour de France when the peloton rolls onto the Champs-Élysées with a British rider wearing the maillot jaune. Bradley Wiggins (Sky) will ride into Paris as the first rider from Britain to win the Tour de France but he will still have to keep out of trouble as the peloton races towards a likely bunch sprint.

The fast-men will be doing everything possible to win the most coveted sprint stage with Mark Cavendish (Sky), Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol), points jersey wearer Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) all vying for victory. It may be a parade for most of the day but once the race hits the finishing circuits, it's on. After seven laps there will be a stage winner but the biggest victory will no doubt be British.